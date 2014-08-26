Op z'n einde: Coca-Cola Drive-In Movies 2014 (+ programma)

Achttien keer op rij al organiseert Utopolis de Drive In Movies tijdens de zomermaanden. Met een beach bar aan een geïmproviseerd strand (inclusief beach volleybalveld, live DJ's, eetstanden en uiteraard ook heel wat blockbusters. Dit jaar gaat het filmfeest zelfs op twee locaties door. Zoals vanouds op de weide van PSR De Nekker naast Utopolis Mechelen (Spuibeekstraat 5), en op de parking van pretpark Bobbejaanland te Lichtaart (Olensteenweg 45).
Zoals de afgelopen jaren traditie is geworden, is Auto55.be alweer partner van het evenement. Dat betekent dat we je niet alleen op de hoogte houden van de voorstellingen, maar dat we heel wat gratis toegangskaarten verloten. Net als voorheen doen we dat onder de fans van onze Facebook-pagina (het is nog niet te laat om fan te worden!). En we zitten nog maar halverwege de zomer, dus er zullen de komende dagen en weken nog heel wat tickets de deur uit vliegen. Opgelet: winnaars worden via hun facebook-inbox (map 'overige') persoonlijk door deze redacteur verwittigd.
De poorten openen om 19u (Mechelen) of 20u (Bobbejaanland). Na zonsondergang start de film (ten laatste om 22u) en ook tijdens de pauze is de bar open. Tickets kosten € 6 per persoon. Bestuurders van een oldtimer krijgen gratis toegang (op vertoon van de inschrijvingspapieren, de wagen moet minstens 25 jaar oud zijn).
Programmatie Utopolis Mechelen
02 juli 2014 - 22 Jump Street
03 juli 2014 - The Other Woman
04 juli 2014 - Maleficent
05 juli 2014 - Transcendence
06 juli 2014 - How to train your Dragon 2
09 juli 2014 - Step Up 5
10 juli 2014 - Edge of Tomorrow
11 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West
12 juli 2014 - Step Up 5
16 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction
17 juli 2014 - X-Men: Days of Future Past
18 juli 2014 - The Raid 2 (avant-première)
19 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction
20 juli 2014 - Walk of Shame
23 juli 2014 - Bad Neighbours
24 juli 2014 - How to train your Dragon 2
25 juli 2014 - Transcendence
26 juli 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (avant-première)
27 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West
30 juli 2014 - 22 Jump Street
31 juli 2014 - Maleficent
01 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy
02 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
03 augustus 2014 - Bad Neighbours
06 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm
07 augustus 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction
08 augustus 2014 - Lucy
09 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape
10 augustus 2014 - Walking On Sunshine
13 augustus 2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy
14 augustus 2014 - Transcendence
15 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
16 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm
17 augustus 2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy
20 augustus 2014 - Bad Neighbours
21 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape
22 augustus 2014 - Maleficent
23 augustus 2014 - The Expendables 3
24 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape
27 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy
28 augustus 2014 - Cuban Fury (avant-première)
29 augustus 2014 - Hercules
30 augustus 2014 - Lucy
Programmatie Bobbejaanland Lichtaart
27 juni 2014 - 22 Jump Street
03 juli 2014 - The Other Woman
04 juli 2014 - Maleficent
05 juli 2014 - Transcendence
06 juli 2014 - How To Train Your Dragon 2
10 juli 2014 - Edge Of Tomorrow
11 juli 2014 - Step Up 5
17 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction
18 juli 2014 - The Raid 2 (avant-première)
20 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West
24 juli 2014 - Bad Neighbours
25 juli 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (avant-première)
27 juli 2014 - Walk of Shame
31 juli 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy
01 augustus 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction
03 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
07 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm
08 augustus 2014 - Lucy
10 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape
14 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy
15 augustus 2014 - Guardians Of The Galaxy
16 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm
17 augustus 2014 - Lucy
21 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
22 augustus 2014 - Walking on Sunshine
23 augustus 2014 - The Expendables 3
24 augustus 2014 - Cuban Fury (avant-première)
28 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape