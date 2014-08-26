Op z'n einde: Coca-Cola Drive-In Movies 2014 (+ programma)

Door: AUTO55

Achttien keer op rij al organiseert Utopolis de Drive In Movies tijdens de zomermaanden. Met een beach bar aan een geïmproviseerd strand (inclusief beach volleybalveld, live DJ's, eetstanden en uiteraard ook heel wat blockbusters. Dit jaar gaat het filmfeest zelfs op twee locaties door. Zoals vanouds op de weide van PSR De Nekker naast Utopolis Mechelen (Spuibeekstraat 5), en op de parking van pretpark Bobbejaanland te Lichtaart (Olensteenweg 45).

Zoals de afgelopen jaren traditie is geworden, is Auto55.be alweer partner van het evenement. Dat betekent dat we je niet alleen op de hoogte houden van de voorstellingen, maar dat we heel wat gratis toegangskaarten verloten. Net als voorheen doen we dat onder de fans van onze Facebook-pagina (het is nog niet te laat om fan te worden!). En we zitten nog maar halverwege de zomer, dus er zullen de komende dagen en weken nog heel wat tickets de deur uit vliegen. Opgelet: winnaars worden via hun facebook-inbox (map 'overige') persoonlijk door deze redacteur verwittigd.

De poorten openen om 19u (Mechelen) of 20u (Bobbejaanland). Na zonsondergang start de film (ten laatste om 22u) en ook tijdens de pauze is de bar open. Tickets kosten € 6 per persoon. Bestuurders van een oldtimer krijgen gratis toegang (op vertoon van de inschrijvingspapieren, de wagen moet minstens 25 jaar oud zijn).

Programmatie Utopolis Mechelen

02 juli 2014 - 22 Jump Street

03 juli 2014 - The Other Woman

04 juli 2014 - Maleficent

05 juli 2014 - Transcendence

06 juli 2014 - How to train your Dragon 2

09 juli 2014 - Step Up 5

10 juli 2014 - Edge of Tomorrow

11 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West

12 juli 2014 - Step Up 5

16 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction

17 juli 2014 - X-Men: Days of Future Past

18 juli 2014 - The Raid 2 (avant-première)

19 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction

20 juli 2014 - Walk of Shame

23 juli 2014 - Bad Neighbours

24 juli 2014 - How to train your Dragon 2

25 juli 2014 - Transcendence

26 juli 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (avant-première)

27 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West

30 juli 2014 - 22 Jump Street

31 juli 2014 - Maleficent

01 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy

02 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

03 augustus 2014 - Bad Neighbours

06 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm

07 augustus 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction

08 augustus 2014 - Lucy

09 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape

10 augustus 2014 - Walking On Sunshine

13 augustus 2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy

14 augustus 2014 - Transcendence

15 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

16 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm

17 augustus 2014 - Guardians of the Galaxy

20 augustus 2014 - Bad Neighbours

21 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape

22 augustus 2014 - Maleficent

23 augustus 2014 - The Expendables 3

24 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape

27 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy

28 augustus 2014 - Cuban Fury (avant-première)

29 augustus 2014 - Hercules

30 augustus 2014 - Lucy

Programmatie Bobbejaanland Lichtaart

27 juni 2014 - 22 Jump Street

03 juli 2014 - The Other Woman

04 juli 2014 - Maleficent

05 juli 2014 - Transcendence

06 juli 2014 - How To Train Your Dragon 2

10 juli 2014 - Edge Of Tomorrow

11 juli 2014 - Step Up 5

17 juli 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction

18 juli 2014 - The Raid 2 (avant-première)

20 juli 2014 - A Million Ways to Die in the West

24 juli 2014 - Bad Neighbours

25 juli 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (avant-première)

27 juli 2014 - Walk of Shame

31 juli 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy

01 augustus 2014 - Transformers: Age of Extinction

03 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

07 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm

08 augustus 2014 - Lucy

10 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape

14 augustus 2014 - The Purge: Anarchy

15 augustus 2014 - Guardians Of The Galaxy

16 augustus 2014 - Into the Storm

17 augustus 2014 - Lucy

21 augustus 2014 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

22 augustus 2014 - Walking on Sunshine

23 augustus 2014 - The Expendables 3

24 augustus 2014 - Cuban Fury (avant-première)

28 augustus 2014 - Sex Tape